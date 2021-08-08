3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 16.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 24.5% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,266. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.