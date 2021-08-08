3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.13. 1,116,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,266. 3M has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

