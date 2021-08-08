3,144 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

VLO opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.