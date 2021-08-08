$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

