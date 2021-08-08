$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

