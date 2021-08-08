275 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Novavax stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

