$231.71 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $231.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $237.34 million. 2U reported sales of $201.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 2U by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in 2U by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.97. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

