$23.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post sales of $23.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.96 billion and the lowest is $23.26 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.11. 4,581,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

