2,100 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $207.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

