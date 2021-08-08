$204.30 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report sales of $204.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.49 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $898.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $908.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $942.71 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 396,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,073. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 22.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.