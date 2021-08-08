$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several analysts have commented on R shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 285,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,066. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

