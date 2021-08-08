1,935 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,057 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Argus upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

