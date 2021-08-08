$171.16 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post sales of $171.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.95 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $147.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $686.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $715.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 124,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

