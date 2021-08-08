16,258 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,614,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,154,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,580,000.

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 44,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.21. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

