$15.55 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report $15.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the highest is $16.00 million. The ExOne reported sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $70.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $71.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on XONE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XONE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. 200,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

