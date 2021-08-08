12,142 Shares in Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

OTCMKTS:LATNU opened at $10.85 on Friday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

