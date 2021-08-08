$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post sales of $118.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $469.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $509.37 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $542.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

