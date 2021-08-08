11,300 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

