11,280 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of REV Group by 63.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

