10,880 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

TTC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 171,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

