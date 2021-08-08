$104.34 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce $104.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.30 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $420.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $505.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $608.15 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 812,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,985. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

