1,013 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $214.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

