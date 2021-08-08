$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,586,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. 337,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,582. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.