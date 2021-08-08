0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $791.03 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One 0x coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $791.03 million and $199.46 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

