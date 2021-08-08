$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 2,849,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.