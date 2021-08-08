$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 856,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

