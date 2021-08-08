$0.56 EPS Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 483,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $58.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

