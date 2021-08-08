$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $68.87 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,373 shares of company stock worth $5,059,377. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after acquiring an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.