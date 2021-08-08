$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

ESTE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.95.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.