-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.20). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 357,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. Cryoport has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.