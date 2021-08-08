-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sonim Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SONM opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

