$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. RPC reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RES stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.14. RPC has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,672,309 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,690. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RPC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 32.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.