Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $380.00 and last traded at $380.00. 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.11.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

