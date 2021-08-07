Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $116.88 and a one year high of $249.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.