ZrCoin Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $73,179.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00143872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00157743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,390.06 or 0.99875057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.46 or 0.00806685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.