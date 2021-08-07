ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $776,575.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

