ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $191,928.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,404,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

