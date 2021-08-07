ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $539,958.12 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $539,958.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,705,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,268. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

