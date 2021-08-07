ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $31,118.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00155286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,868.78 or 0.99428568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00804957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,153,155 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

