Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 632.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,787 shares of company stock worth $7,161,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

