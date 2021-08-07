Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $2.92 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00861893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00041236 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,854,785 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

