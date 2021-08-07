Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Buy

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

SYBX stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

