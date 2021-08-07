Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to “Hold”

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

DRTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 25,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $89,319.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,304,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

