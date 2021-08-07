Zacks Investment Research Lowers SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Sell

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

SWTX stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

