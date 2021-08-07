Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIOX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

