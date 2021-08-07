Zacks Investment Research Lowers Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.