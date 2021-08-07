Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

