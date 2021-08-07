Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Momentive Global stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

