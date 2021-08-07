Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

NET opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

