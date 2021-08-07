Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of AVTR opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.